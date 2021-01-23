Teenage boy in custody over knife attack on woman in Dublin

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy has been remanded in custody after he was charged with carrying out a knife attack in Dublin’s IFSC area which left a woman fighting for her life.

The woman, 48, a foreign national living in Dublin a number of years, remains in a critical condition in the Mater Hospital following the attack on Wednesday night.

The incident happened at 9.30pm near the CHQ building at Custom House Quay.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was arrested yesterday and appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court today.

Garda Mark Barry of Store Street Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He said the 14-year-old Dublin boy made no reply when charges were put him in the early hours of today.

The boy, represented by solicitor Yvonne Bambury, made no application for bail. Judge Smyth noted there was a bed available at the Oberstown youth detention centre and remanded the boy in custody.

The defence solicitor said the teenager’s family was anxious that he would get a psychiatric evaluation which the court directed.

He will appear at the Children’s Court on Wednesday.

The boy, dressed in a black jacket and a wine hoodie, waved to his mother and other close relatives who were present for the brief hearing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

He is charged with assault causing harm contrary to contrary to section three of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

He also has a connected charge for unlawful possession of a knife as a weapon at the CHQ Building in the IFSC area in Dublin 1.

Section 93 of the Children Act states that no report shall be published or included in a broadcast which reveals the name, address or school of any child concerned in the proceedings or includes any particulars likely to lead to the identification of any child concerned in the proceedings.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.