#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Saturday 23 January 2021
Advertisement

Teenage boy in custody over knife attack on woman in Dublin

The woman remains in a critical condition in hospital.

By Tom Tuite Saturday 23 Jan 2021, 3:17 PM
40 minutes ago 4,209 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5333690
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/abd
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/abd

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy has been remanded in custody after he was charged with carrying out a knife attack in Dublin’s IFSC area which left a woman fighting for her life.

The woman, 48, a foreign national living in Dublin a number of years, remains in a critical condition in the Mater Hospital following the attack on Wednesday night.

The incident happened at 9.30pm near the CHQ building at Custom House Quay.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was arrested yesterday and appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court today.

Garda Mark Barry of Store Street Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He said the 14-year-old Dublin boy made no reply when charges were put him in the early hours of today.

The boy, represented by solicitor Yvonne Bambury, made no application for bail. Judge Smyth noted there was a bed available at the Oberstown youth detention centre and remanded the boy in custody.

The defence solicitor said the teenager’s family was anxious that he would get a psychiatric evaluation which the court directed.

He will appear at the Children’s Court on Wednesday.

The boy, dressed in a black jacket and a wine hoodie, waved to his mother and other close relatives who were present for the brief hearing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He is charged with assault causing harm contrary to contrary to section three of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

He also has a connected charge for unlawful possession of a knife as a weapon at the CHQ Building in the IFSC area in Dublin 1.

Section 93 of the Children Act states that no report shall be published or included in a broadcast which reveals the name, address or school of any child concerned in the proceedings or includes any particulars likely to lead to the identification of any child concerned in the proceedings.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie