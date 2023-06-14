Teenage boy arrested as man killed in west Dublin stabbing named as Aaron Keating

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 15 minutes ago
A TEENAGER has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in Ongar, Dublin yesterday evening.
The incident happened on Main Street in Ongar.
A garda spokesperson yesterday said an “altercation” had occurred.
The deceased man, who was aged in his 40s has been named as Aaron Keating.
He was was take from the scene on the busy street to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he was pronounced dead.
Gardaí in Blanchardstown arrested a teenage boy earlier this morning on suspicion of murder following the assault.
The teenager is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in west Dublin.
An incident room has been established at Blanchardstown Garda Station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer. A family liaison officer has been appointed to the family of the deceased man.
A post-mortem is set to be carried out by the State Pathologist later this afternoon.
Speaking to The Journal, local Sinn Féin Councillor Angela Donnelly said said the community is “stunned” by the incident.
“People are just so shocked,” Donnelly said.
“I’d just like to urge anybody that has any information at all to pass it onto the guards.”
Gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.
Fine Gael Councillor Kieran Dennison told The Journal that the incident “could have happened anywhere”, but added that people in the community are “shocked that it happened in Ongar”.
Green Party Councillor Daniel Whooley told The Journal: “First and foremost, I’d like to pass on my condolences. Any death is tragic, regardless of the circumstances. It’s really shocking to see.”
The Garda investigation remains ongoing.
