A 19-YEAR-OLD MALE is due to appear in court this morning in connection with the riots in Dublin city centre last November.

He is charged with serious public disorder.

He was arrested yesterday morning in the Dublin area and is currently detained at a garda station in the Dublin region.

During the riots on 23 November last, 34 people were arrested.

The teenager arrested was the fifth supplementary arrest linked to the investigation.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.