Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 3 March, 2020
Teenager hospitalised after stabbing at south Dublin Luas stop last night

The incident occurred at around 10pm.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 3 Mar 2020, 9:45 AM
12 minutes ago 1,948 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5030558
Glencairn Luas stop in Leopardstown.
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a serious assault after a teenager received an alleged stab wound at a Luas stop in South Dublin last night.

The assault took place at Glencairn Luas Stop in Leopardstown at approximately 10pm yesterday.

A male teenager was approached by a group of males. During an altercation with one other male, he allegedly received a stab wound.

He was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital by ambulance.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Comments have been closed due to ongoing investigations.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

