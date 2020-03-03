Teenager hospitalised after stabbing at south Dublin Luas stop last night

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a serious assault after a teenager received an alleged stab wound at a Luas stop in South Dublin last night.

The assault took place at Glencairn Luas Stop in Leopardstown at approximately 10pm yesterday.

A male teenager was approached by a group of males. During an altercation with one other male, he allegedly received a stab wound.

He was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital by ambulance.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Comments have been closed due to ongoing investigations.