Three teenagers arrested after allegedly joyriding in Dublin last night

THREE TEENAGERS HAVE been arrested, and one subsequently charged, after a car they were allegedly driving was involved in a chase last night between themselves and gardaí.

Gardaí said the vehicle that all three male individuals were in, one aged in his late teens and two juvenile teens, failed to stop when directed to at 12.30am last night in Lucan, Co Dublin.

The car took off at speed and a chase ensued between the group and members of An Garda Síochána.

A stinger device, which is used to puncture car tires during car chases, was successfully deployed on the N2 at Charleston Place in Finglas and the vehicle was stopped. All three teenage boys were arrested and brought to garda stations in the north of Dublin.

It was later discovered that the car had been taken from its owner without permission.

Since, the eldest teenage boy has been charged in relation to the incident and is scheduled to appear before the courts on a later date, a statement from An Garda Síochána said.

“The two male juvenile teens have been released pending referral to the Youth Diversion Programme,” it added.

Gardaí have begun investigations which are currently ongoing.