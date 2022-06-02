#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 2 June 2022
Three teenagers face trial accused of pushing Chinese woman into Dublin canal

Footage went viral on social media of the woman being knocked into the Royal canal.

By Tom Tuite Thursday 2 Jun 2022, 7:02 PM
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland

THREE YOUTHS ARE to face trial accused of assault over an incident in which a Chinese woman was shoved into a canal in Dublin almost two years ago.

Gardaí commenced an investigation after footage went viral on social media of the woman’s interaction with a group of teens and her being knocked into the Royal Canal in Dublin 15.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with assaulting the woman, 50, at the 12th Lock, Castleknock, on 14 August 2020.

The case came before Judge Paul Kelly at the Dublin Children’s Court but the teenager did not have to attend because he was in school. He was represented by solicitor Sandra Frayne.

He denies the charge and the court selected a September date for the contested hearing. Garda Ross Doyle said the complainant would be available.

Judge Kelly noted that two other teenage boys would also be before the court.

The prosecution was based on video footage, “if deemed admissible” evidence, and the injured party would be in the witness box, the court heard.

The teenager’s solicitor said that the State would attempt to prove “joint enterprise and common design”.

Judge Kelly held that he would be tried with the other two boys as co-defendants.

He was aged 14 at the time of the incident. Since the allegation, “he has had to change his entire life over what has happened”, his solicitor told the court.

The charge is under section two of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person 1997 for an assault which did not result in a physical injury. On conviction, it can carry a six-month sentence.

The boy was remanded on continuing bail in his absence. He cannot be named because he is a minor.

Section 93 of the Children Act states that no report shall be published or broadcast which reveals the name, address or school of any child concerned in the proceedings or includes any particulars likely to lead to the identification of any child involved in the proceedings.

Tom Tuite

