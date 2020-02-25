'We want him home to his two boys': Family of man missing for over two weeks renew appeal

THE FAMILY OF a man who has been missing from Co Meath for over two weeks have appealed for information about his whereabouts.

Terry Byrne left his home in Dunboyne between 1am and 7am on 7 February. He left using the back door which was found unlocked that morning.

Gardaí issued a public appeal to find the 45-year-old earlier this month and his family renewed the appeal on RTÉ’s Crimecall last night.

Terry lives in Dunboyne with his two young sons. He has been bringing up his sons alone since his wife died in 2012.

In an interview on Crimecall, Paul Byrne said his brother Terry lived “for his children”.

“The boys are football mad and every spare minute Terry had he spent bringing them to training and matches at their local club. For the past eight years he was mam and dad, as he lost his wife Anna tragically.

“It’s 17 days now and nobody knows where he is. For the family it’s very difficult, we are hanging in there for the two boys. All we want is to get him home to his two boys that’s all we want,” Paul said.

Terry is described as being 5’6” in height, of medium build with short fair hair.

His family believes he was wearing a blue hooded top, navy tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers. Nobody witnessed him leaving home but these are the clothes that appear to be missing from his wardrobe.

He left his car parked outside his home. He also left without his bank cards and his house keys. His mobile phone last pinged at 6.02am in Dunboyne, before the battery died. The phone is a black LGG6. It remains missing.

Extensive searches of Dunboyne and surrounding areas as far as Howth have been undertaken by the Civil Defence, Garda Air Support, the Coast Guard Searches, the Garda Sub Aqua Unit and others.

Terry’s family have appealed to anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.