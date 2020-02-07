Have you seen Terry Byrne? He was last seen in Dunboyne yesterday

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for information in tracing 45-year-old Terry Byrne who is missing from his home in Dunboyne, Meath.

Terry was last seen yesterday evening.



He is described as being 5’6’’ in height, of medium build with short fair hair. It’s believed when last seen, he was wearing a blue hooded top, navy tracksuit bottoms and grey runners.



A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí, and Terry’s family have serious concerns for his welfare and ask that anyone who has seen Terry, or who can assist in locating him should contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01-8010600, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.”

