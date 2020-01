Source: Food Safety Authority

TESCO HAS RECALLED batches of pesto products over concerns that they contain peanuts which was not declared on the label.

The products may not be safe for anyone who has a peanut allergy.

The affected products include Tesco Green Pesto, Tesco Reduced Fat Green Pesto, Tesco Reduced Fat Red Pesto, and Tesco Spinach and Ricotta.

All batches have best before dates prior to 1 November 2022.