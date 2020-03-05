This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -3 °C Thursday 5 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tesco 'apologises unreservedly' after customer in self-isolation has details leaked on WhatsApp

The Data Protection Commissioner will now investigate the alleged breach.

By Sean Murray Thursday 5 Mar 2020, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 12,524 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5033368
Image: Shutterstock/James W Copeland
Image: Shutterstock/James W Copeland

SUPERMARKET RETAILER TESCO has issued an apology to a customer in Ireland after details of a home shopping order that referenced the fact the customer was in self-isolation were leaked on WhatsApp groups.

When ordering online, there is an option to relay information that will aid in the delivery.

Here, the customer asked if the delivery could be left at their door and for the delivery person to knock on the door.

The person said they were in self-isolation before leaving a contact number. Images being shared on WhatsApp also contain the name and address of the person in question. 

There is nothing whatsoever to suggest that this person has Covid-19. Six cases have been diagnosed so far in the Republic of Ireland – a male pupil at a Dublin school, a female in the east of the country and four people in the west of the country believed to be in the same family. Three cases have been diagnosed in Northern Ireland to date. 

Health authorities have advised people to self-isolate as a precaution for a period of 14-days if they have returned from one of the affected areas of northern Italy, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore or South Korea.

People are also being urged to self-isolate if they develop symptoms of coronavirus, although the risk of contracting the virus in Ireland remains low.

Tesco has informed the Data Protection Commissioner about the data breach and has initiated its own investigation into the incident.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, a spokesperson for the supermarket said: “Tesco is aware of an alleged breach of customer data involving our Grocery Home Shopping business.

“We take our GDPR obligations extremely seriously and immediately instigated an investigation which is ongoing.”

The spokesperson said Tesco had been in contact with the customer and “apologised unreservedly”. 

The spokesperson added: “We would like to reiterate that we are taking all appropriate actions and we have reported this incident to the Data Protection Commissioner. We are also taking steps to ensure that this does not happen again in the future.”

Deputy commissioner and head of communications at the Data Protection Commission Graham Doyle confirmed to TheJournal.ie that the watchdog has been informed of the case by Tesco and is currently examining it. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie