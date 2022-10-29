Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Saturday 29 October 2022
Quiz: Can you name the celebrity from the name of their book?

Some of these just didn’t need to be made quite frankly

56 minutes ago 6,536 Views 3 Comments

BONO IS SET to release a new memoir on Tuesday, titled Surrender.

Hopefully it will be automatically downloaded to your iPhone so you don’t need to spend €15.99 in Easons.

If there’s anything famous people love more than writing about themselves, it’s naming the autobiography something vague, arrogant, or occasionally very funny.

Tonight we’re asking you to try your hand at identifying who wrote these memoirs.

Which celeb wrote 'You Made A Monkee Out of Me'?
Peter Tork
Alex Turner

Davy Jones
Tom Hanks
What is the name of Russell Brand's autobiography?
My Booky Wook
Please Read It

Disappointing Christmas Present
On Brand
Who wrote 'Kiss and Make Up'?
Steven Tyler
Kylie Jenner

Ru Paul
Gene Simmons
What's David Hasselhoff's book called?
Lookin' for Freedom
Don't Hassle the Hoff

Ride off into the Knight
Watchin' the Bay
Who wrote 'Leading with My Chin'?
Tyson Fury
George Foreman

Jay Leno
Chris Eubank
Who wrote 'Losing My Virginity'?
Richard Branson
Prince

Madonna
Hugh Hefner
Who is 'My Word is My Bond' about?
Bill Clinton
Daniel Craig

Roger Moore
Boris Johnson
What is the name of Peter Crouch's autobiography?
Walking Tall
Head in the Clouds

Header!
Sunderland 'Til I Die
What is the name of Greta Thunberg's autobiography?
Our House Is on Fire
More Oil Please

Change the World, not the Climate
For the Children
Who wrote the imaginatively named 'My Autobiography'?
Charlie Chaplin
Barack Obama

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Justin Timberlake
About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Read next:

