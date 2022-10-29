Quiz: Can you name the celebrity from the name of their book?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
BONO IS SET to release a new memoir on Tuesday, titled Surrender.
Hopefully it will be automatically downloaded to your iPhone so you don’t need to spend €15.99 in Easons.
If there’s anything famous people love more than writing about themselves, it’s naming the autobiography something vague, arrogant, or occasionally very funny.
Tonight we’re asking you to try your hand at identifying who wrote these memoirs.
