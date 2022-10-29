Quiz: Can you name the celebrity from the name of their book?

BONO IS SET to release a new memoir on Tuesday, titled Surrender.

Hopefully it will be automatically downloaded to your iPhone so you don’t need to spend €15.99 in Easons.

If there’s anything famous people love more than writing about themselves, it’s naming the autobiography something vague, arrogant, or occasionally very funny.

Tonight we’re asking you to try your hand at identifying who wrote these memoirs.

Which celeb wrote 'You Made A Monkee Out of Me'? Peter Tork Alex Turner

Davy Jones Tom Hanks What is the name of Russell Brand's autobiography? My Booky Wook Please Read It

Disappointing Christmas Present On Brand Who wrote 'Kiss and Make Up'? Steven Tyler Kylie Jenner

Ru Paul Gene Simmons What's David Hasselhoff's book called? Lookin' for Freedom Don't Hassle the Hoff

Ride off into the Knight Watchin' the Bay Who wrote 'Leading with My Chin'? Tyson Fury George Foreman

Jay Leno Chris Eubank Who wrote 'Losing My Virginity'? Richard Branson Prince

Madonna Hugh Hefner Who is 'My Word is My Bond' about? Bill Clinton Daniel Craig

Roger Moore Boris Johnson What is the name of Peter Crouch's autobiography? Walking Tall Head in the Clouds

Header! Sunderland 'Til I Die What is the name of Greta Thunberg's autobiography? Our House Is on Fire More Oil Please

Change the World, not the Climate For the Children Who wrote the imaginatively named 'My Autobiography'? Charlie Chaplin Barack Obama

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Justin Timberlake Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Turtley Awesome! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Just horsing around? Share your result: Share