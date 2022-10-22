QUIZ: How well do you know Prime Ministers?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
UK PRIME MINISTER Liz Truss delivered her much-expected resignation speech earlier this week, becoming the third British Prime Minister since since 2019.
Whether you call them a Prime Minister, Premier or Taoiseach (Tea-sock if you’re Liz Truss), there are plenty of countries who have a PM.
Some last longer than others.
Tonight we’re asking you: how much do you know about the world’s Prime Ministers?
