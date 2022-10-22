Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Saturday 22 October 2022
QUIZ: How well do you know Prime Ministers?

44 days…

1 hour ago
Image: Shutterstock/Alexandros Michailidis

UK PRIME MINISTER Liz Truss delivered her much-expected resignation speech earlier this week, becoming the third British Prime Minister since since 2019.

Whether you call them a Prime Minister, Premier or Taoiseach (Tea-sock if you’re Liz Truss), there are plenty of countries who have a PM.

Some last longer than others.

Tonight we’re asking you: how much do you know about the world’s Prime Ministers?

What country had the world's first female prime minister?
Sri Lanka
Poland

Cuba
The UK
If the 15 December Taoiseach rotation goes ahead as planned, what record could Micheál Martin's term as Taoiseach potentially break?
Longest serving Fianna Fáil Taoiseach
First Taoiseach from Cork

Shortest serving Taoiseach
World's oldest current Prime Minister
Which of these recent prime ministers DID NOT cause a scandal due to their partying?
Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi
Former UK PM Boris Johnson

Finnish PM Sanna Marin
Australian PM Anthony Albanese
Truss has now become the UK's shortest serving prime minister. What ended the career of George Canning, who formerly had that title and served 119 days?
His assassination
A coup

Death from Tuberculosis
A vote of no confidence
Sidse Babett Knudsen portrayed fictional Danish PM Birgitte Nyborg in the hit political drama Borgen - in the recent Netflix revamp of the show, what role did Birgitte hold?
EU Commissioner
Ambassador to Greenland

Foreign Minister
Managing a bakery franchise in Omaha, on the run from the law
Which British Prime Minister allegedly said that only "Irish farmers with turnips in the back of their truck" would be harmed by Brexit?
Boris Johnson
Liz Truss

Theresa May
Margaret Thatcher
Who was the first Irish politician to be called the Taoiseach?
WT Cosgrave
Douglas Hyde

Eamon de Valera
Seán Lemass
How many prime ministers has Cuba had since its socialist revolution in 1959?
7
13

2
5
Which country's current prime minister gave birth while in office in 2018, becoming only the second female prime minister in history to do so?
Serbia
New Zealand

France
Tunisia
Who was the UK Prime Minister that signed the Downing Street Declaration with Albert Reynolds?
John Major
Tony Blair

Margaret Thatcher
Rishi Sunak
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Great Finnish!
You know your stuff, go have yourself a party to celebrate
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Not bad
Bit of a scandal but you started making a comeback there
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Pork Markets!
Won't be going down in history with that score now will you?
Share your result:

Jamie McCarron

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

