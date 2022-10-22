QUIZ: How well do you know Prime Ministers?

UK PRIME MINISTER Liz Truss delivered her much-expected resignation speech earlier this week, becoming the third British Prime Minister since since 2019.

Whether you call them a Prime Minister, Premier or Taoiseach (Tea-sock if you’re Liz Truss), there are plenty of countries who have a PM.

Some last longer than others.

Tonight we’re asking you: how much do you know about the world’s Prime Ministers?

What country had the world's first female prime minister? Sri Lanka Poland

Cuba The UK If the 15 December Taoiseach rotation goes ahead as planned, what record could Micheál Martin's term as Taoiseach potentially break? Longest serving Fianna Fáil Taoiseach First Taoiseach from Cork

Shortest serving Taoiseach World's oldest current Prime Minister Which of these recent prime ministers DID NOT cause a scandal due to their partying? Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi Former UK PM Boris Johnson

Finnish PM Sanna Marin Australian PM Anthony Albanese Truss has now become the UK's shortest serving prime minister. What ended the career of George Canning, who formerly had that title and served 119 days? His assassination A coup

Death from Tuberculosis A vote of no confidence Sidse Babett Knudsen portrayed fictional Danish PM Birgitte Nyborg in the hit political drama Borgen - in the recent Netflix revamp of the show, what role did Birgitte hold? EU Commissioner Ambassador to Greenland

Foreign Minister Managing a bakery franchise in Omaha, on the run from the law Which British Prime Minister allegedly said that only "Irish farmers with turnips in the back of their truck" would be harmed by Brexit? Boris Johnson Liz Truss

Theresa May Margaret Thatcher Who was the first Irish politician to be called the Taoiseach? WT Cosgrave Douglas Hyde

Eamon de Valera Seán Lemass How many prime ministers has Cuba had since its socialist revolution in 1959? 7 13

2 5 Which country's current prime minister gave birth while in office in 2018, becoming only the second female prime minister in history to do so? Serbia New Zealand

France Tunisia Who was the UK Prime Minister that signed the Downing Street Declaration with Albert Reynolds? John Major Tony Blair

