Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Saturday 3 December 2022
Advertisement

QUIZ: How well do you know the films of Ben Stiller?

Have you ever wondered if there was more to life, other than being really, really, ridiculously good looking?

55 minutes ago 5,418 Views 2 Comments

ACTOR AND DIRECTOR Ben Stiller turned 57 earlier this week, and its safe to say he’s had quite the comedy career.

The New Yorker began his acting career at the age of 15, and since then his long list of films stretch all the way from Along Came Polly to Zoolander.

Stiller has also done more than just make audiences laugh, he visited Ukraine earlier this year as part of a UN delegation.

We’re asking you: How well do you know the films of Ben Stiller?

What is the name of Derek Zoolander's famous facial expression in the titular film?
Heartbreaker
Blue Steel

Platinum
Ol' Reliable
What is the name of Stiller's lion character in the Madagascar films?
Alex
Marty

Monty
Leonard
Which of these music videos has Stiller NOT featured in?
Hey Ya by Outkast
Tribute by Tenacious D

All Star by Smash Mouth
Bad Boys for Life by P Diddy
Which Jim Carrey film was Stiller meant to star in before he decided to direct it instead?
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
The Mask

The Cable Guy
Dumb and Dumber
What is the name of Stiller's character in 'Tropic Thunder'?
Kirk Lazarus
Les Grossman

Alpa Chino
Tugg Speedman
Who co-starred with Ben Stiller as Mary in 'There's Something About Mary'?
Jennifer Anniston
Carmen Electra

Reese Witherspoon
Cameron Diaz
Owen Wilson and Stiller have starred together in 12 films, but which of these Stiller films did Wilson NOT appear in?
Night at the Museum
Starsky and Hutch

There's Something About Mary
Permanent Midnight
In what film did Stiller's father, Jerry Stiller, play the lead character's agent?
Zoolander
Royal Tenenbaums

Tropic Thunder
Dodgeball
In Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, what object does a character throw in the training scene?
A snake
A gun

A wrench
A brick
What job does Stiller's character, Greg Focker, have in 'Meet the Parents'?
Nurse
Carpenter

Surgeon
Yoga teacher
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Turtley Awesome!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie