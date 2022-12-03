QUIZ: How well do you know the films of Ben Stiller?

ACTOR AND DIRECTOR Ben Stiller turned 57 earlier this week, and its safe to say he’s had quite the comedy career.

The New Yorker began his acting career at the age of 15, and since then his long list of films stretch all the way from Along Came Polly to Zoolander.

Stiller has also done more than just make audiences laugh, he visited Ukraine earlier this year as part of a UN delegation.

We’re asking you: How well do you know the films of Ben Stiller?

What is the name of Derek Zoolander's famous facial expression in the titular film? Heartbreaker Blue Steel

Platinum Ol' Reliable What is the name of Stiller's lion character in the Madagascar films? Alex Marty

Monty Leonard Which of these music videos has Stiller NOT featured in? Hey Ya by Outkast Tribute by Tenacious D

All Star by Smash Mouth Bad Boys for Life by P Diddy Which Jim Carrey film was Stiller meant to star in before he decided to direct it instead? Ace Ventura: Pet Detective The Mask

The Cable Guy Dumb and Dumber What is the name of Stiller's character in 'Tropic Thunder'? Kirk Lazarus Les Grossman

Alpa Chino Tugg Speedman Who co-starred with Ben Stiller as Mary in 'There's Something About Mary'? Jennifer Anniston Carmen Electra

Reese Witherspoon Cameron Diaz Owen Wilson and Stiller have starred together in 12 films, but which of these Stiller films did Wilson NOT appear in? Night at the Museum Starsky and Hutch

There's Something About Mary Permanent Midnight In what film did Stiller's father, Jerry Stiller, play the lead character's agent? Zoolander Royal Tenenbaums

Tropic Thunder Dodgeball In Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, what object does a character throw in the training scene? A snake A gun

A wrench A brick What job does Stiller's character, Greg Focker, have in 'Meet the Parents'? Nurse Carpenter

