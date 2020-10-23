Covid-19 testing lab to close this weekend over 'unavoidable staff shortages'

The National Virus Reference Laboratory is based at University College Dublin.

A LARGE COVID-19 testing lab will be closed this weekend, citing “unavoidable staff shortages”.

The National Virus Reference Laboratory at University College Dublin will not be processing tests this Bank Holiday Weekend, even as health officials warn of the escalating number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland.

In a statement, the large testing centre said: “Due to unavoidable staff shortages the NVRL will not be able to provide any SARS-CoV-2 testing on the weekends of the 24th/25th and 26th October.”

The testing centre will also not be open on the weekend of the 31 October.

“Apologies for the late notice and for any inconvenience this may cause,” the statement said.

The news has already been criticised by opposition politicians. Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly, speaking in the Dáil, asked the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly if anything had been done to address the staff shortage.

She said it was “very concerning”.

“We’ve already seen a shambles with regard to the tracing,” she said. “Testing is absolutely essential.”

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly said the situation was “very serious” given the rise in cases.

He called on the health minister “to state how this will affect the processing of tests and outline what contingency measures will be put in place to ensure that all Covid tests are processed in a timely manner”.

Yesterday, 1,066 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland. Chief Medical Offer Dr Tony Holohan said the country was now at Level 5 restrictions because the disease is at “very serious levels in our country and posing a significant risk to public health”.

According to the latest data, 17,746 tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, with nearly 117,000 completed in the last seven days.

The National Virus Reference Laboratory would have processed some of these Covid-19 tests.

Throughout the crisis, health officials have stressed the importance of a strong testing capacity operating alongside a robust tracing system as key tools in tackling the virus.

The HSE has been contacted by TheJournal.ie.