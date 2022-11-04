The 5 at 5

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #TWITTER Tech companies may have expanded “a little bit too quickly”, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said after two tech giants announced significant layoffs.

2. #NEW CASTLEWEST A teenager has been arrested in relation to an incident whereby a vehicle was overturned in Co Limerick on Monday evening.

3. #COURTS A man who tried to get a woman into his car late at night by pretending to be a garda before intimidating her and assaulting her husband has been sentenced to three years in prison.

4. #WARNING It’s set to be a weekend of somewhat unsettled weather as Met Éireann warns of localised flooding occuring due to further rainfall.

5. #DELAYS The Adoption Authority of Ireland has claimed that the deadlines in new legislation for adoptees to get their birth information were “too tight”, causing significant delays to the release of the details.