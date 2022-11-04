Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 5°C Friday 4 November 2022
Advertisement

Spot flooding and thunderstorms forecast this weekend, but there will be sunny spells at times

There has been reports of spot flooding in parts of the country in recent days.

59 minutes ago 4,234 Views 0 Comments
Image: Leah Farrell

IT’S SET TO be a weekend of somewhat unsettled weather with spot flooding and thunderstorms forecast for the coming days. 

There has been reports of spot flooding in parts of the country in recent days, with fire and road crews responding to incidents in Co Wexford yesterday. Flooding was also reported on the banks of the Shannon river this morning. 

Looking at the forecast for today, Met Éireann says it will be mainly dry with sunny spells this morning and afternoon with isolated showers, which will occur mostly in Ulster. 

It’s due to become cloudy this evening, however, with outbreaks and rain and drizzle developing in the southwest. 

The rain in the southwest will tonight extend across the country with some heavy falls in places. Met Éireann says spot flooding is likely. 

Temperatures tonight will drop as low as 5 degrees, coldest over the eastern half of the country. 

It’s forecast to be a wet and cloudy start tomorrow morning. However, the rain will clear eastwards in the late morning and will be followed by sunny spells and scattered showers from the west. 

Showers will become heavier in the Atlantic counties in the evening, with a chance of thunderstorms. 

Tomorrow night is expected to be a mix of cloud and clear spells with scattered showers. 

Looking ahead to Sunday, sunny spells with scattered heavy showers, merging to longer spells of rain at times, are forecast. 

Some of the showers will be thundery wth spot flooding possible. 

Sunday night will become cloudy with outbreaks of rain extending across the country, with some heavy falls possible, Met Éireann says. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

