1. #NEWTOWNMOUNTKENNEDY Four people have appeared in court charged following a public order incident at a site earmarked for asylum seekers in Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow last night.

2. #HOMELESSNESS The number of people living in emergency accommodation increased last month to 13,866.

3. #TRUMP TRIAL Defence lawyers in Donald Trump’s hush money trial are poised to dig into an account of the former publisher of the National Enquirer and his efforts to protect Trump from negative stories during the 2016 election.

4. #LINEUP Electric Picnic finally revealed its line-up for this year’s festival, with Kylie Minogue and Calvin Harris set to headline and the Wolfe Tones also taking to the main stage.

5. #JOSIP ŠTROK Two Clondalkin teenagers have been remanded in custody charged with the murder of a Croatian man who died following an incident in west Dublin last month.