The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #OFF-SIDE: The Football Association of Ireland has disclosed that the organisation has current net liabilities of over €55 million, in a “shocking” report released today.

2. #PRISON: The government has ordered an Irish Prison Service report into the “disturbing” case of a homeless man who has been on remand in Mountjoy for a year.

3. #TUSLA: A review of the death of a 15-year-old girl who was known to the child and family agency has highlighted gaps in mental health services for young people.

4. #BEEFED UP: One of the country’s biggest meat processing companies has said it will increase its meat prices from next Monday, branding protests by the Irish Farmers Association as “needless and irresponsible”.

5. #STORM ATIYAH: Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick, ahead of a storm due to land on Sunday.