This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 6 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 6 Dec 2019, 5:04 PM
20 minutes ago 506 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4921466
Image: Shutterstock/Sanit Ratsameephot
Image: Shutterstock/Sanit Ratsameephot

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #OFF-SIDE: The Football Association of Ireland has disclosed that the organisation has current net liabilities of over €55 million, in a “shocking” report released today.

2. #PRISON: The government has ordered an Irish Prison Service report into the “disturbing” case of a homeless man who has been on remand in Mountjoy for a year.

3. #TUSLA: A review of the death of a 15-year-old girl who was known to the child and family agency has highlighted gaps in mental health services for young people.

4. #BEEFED UP: One of the country’s biggest meat processing companies has said it will increase its meat prices from next Monday, branding protests by the Irish Farmers Association as “needless and irresponsible”.

5. #STORM ATIYAH: Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick, ahead of a storm due to land on Sunday.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie