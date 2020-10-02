The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DONALD TRUMP: The President of the United States has tested positive for Covid-19, it was announced early today.

2. #NORTHERN IRELAND: The Department of Health has said that 934 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.

3. #TWITTER: Belgian police have launched an investigation after Irish MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan claimed his Twitter account was hacked last week.

4.#SCOTLAND: Scottish SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon has told Margaret Ferrier to quit as an MP after breaking coronavirus rules by travelling between Glasgow and Westminster having tested positive for Covid-19.

5. #RIP: Poet Derek Mahon whose poem Everything Is Going To Be All Right brought people solace after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, has died aged 78.