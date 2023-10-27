Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #EUROPEAN COUNCIL Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said it is important that the EU does not lose focus on Ukraine as other pressures, including the Israel-Hamas war, dominate the international agenda.
2. #N3 The N3 at Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 has reopened after inbound lanes were closed for several hours due to a fatal incident.
3. #WEATHER Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rain warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow days after extreme flooding hit the southeast.
4. #COURTS A man who violently sexually assaulted his former sister-in-law in a prolonged and “terrifying ordeal” in her bed, during which he threatened to stab her 50 times, has been jailed for nine years.
5. #HOMELESSNESS More than 12,800 people slept in emergency accommodation around the country in September, according to newly released figures from the Department of Housing.
