The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #THE DELTA VARIANT: Passengers arriving into Ireland from Britain who are not vaccinated could face up to ten days of home quarantine, if measures are approved by Cabinet tomorrow.

2. #HOLD YOUR HORSES: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce this evening that the final lifting of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in England will be put on hold.

3. #HEALTHCARE CRISIS: Some terms in a draft Sláintecare consultant contract have caused outrage among doctors, with unions set to engage with the HSE and Department of Health on the details of the deal.

4. #DIPLOMACY: US President Joe Biden has urged Boris Johnson to ensure the Northern Ireland peace process is protected amid a bitter row with Brussels over post-Brexit trading arrangements, the White House has said.

5. #SO LONG ARLENE: Arlene Foster has officially stepped down as First Minister of Northern Ireland.