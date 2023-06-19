EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #NEUTRALITY President Michael D Higgins has apologised for “any offence which he may have inadvertently caused” to the chair of an upcoming four-day public consultation on security policy over what an Áras spokesperson described as a “throwaway remark” in an interview published over the weekend.

2. #GEORGE NKENCHO Garda watchdog investigators have sent a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions to determine if a member of the Armed Support Unit (ASU) should be charged in the shooting dead of George Nkencho.

3. #MARLAY PARK The Arctic Monkeys have announced that a concert they were scheduled to perform at Dublin’s Marlay Park tomorrow has been cancelled.

4. #REST IN PEACE Hundreds of people have attended the funeral for a mother-of-four who was killed after being struck by a train last week.

5. #MARINE HEATWAVE Water temperatures in the north Atlantic Ocean are up to 4 degrees higher than usual for this time of year, with scientists warning that the marine heatwave could harm sea life.