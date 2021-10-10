The 5 at 5: Sunday

EVERY WEEKEND EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #ICU: 67% of patients being treated in intensive care units with Covid-19 have not been vaccinated, HSE chief Paul Reid has said.
2. #PROTOCOL: Simon Coveney has questioned if the UK wants “a breakdown in relations” with the European Union in a late night Twitter spat with Brexit negotiator David Frost.
3. #COVID-19: Public health officials have confirmed 1,384 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
4. #SEBASTIAN KURZ: Austria’s top diplomat Alexander Schallenberg has said an “enormously challenging task” awaited him after embattled Chancellor Sebastian Kurz named him as his successor in a spectacular leadership change in the EU member.
5. #BUDGET 2022: A seven billion euro reduction in the deficit will not see the Government “splurge” in Tuesday’s Budget, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has said.
