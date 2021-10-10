67% of patients in ICU with Covid-19 have not been vaccinated, HSE CEO says

67% OF PATIENTS being treated in intensive care units with Covid-19 have not been vaccinated, HSE chief Paul Reid has said.

Speaking on RTÉ’s This Week, Reid said that of the 74 people currently in ICU with the virus, 67% have not been vaccinated while 3% are partially vaccinated.

“What we have seen over the past four days in particular is rising cases, and particularly rising hospitalisations,” he said.

He said that the number of patients in intensive care units with Covid-19 has risen by 20% since last week.

He said that the population is in “a much stronger position” than it was earlier in the year due to the uptake of vaccinations, but warned of the recent increase in cases and hospitalisations and urged people to continue to come forward and avail of a vaccine.

“If you’re not vaccinated, you’re at higher risk of hospitalisation. If you’re not vaccinated, you’ve a higher potential to transmit further,” he said.

He also said that the vaccine booster programme was currently administering third vaccine doses to to the immunocompromised and to those aged over 65 in long-term care facilties.

Around one third of those in care homes received a booster jab in the last couple of weeks, he said.

He said that people aged over 80 who live in the community would receive their third dose through their GPs.

He said that the HSE will await further recommendations from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) for a booster programme, and will mobilise to deliver it once it’s recommended.

The Department of Health today confirmed 1,384 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am this morning, 382 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, including 74 in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 1,940 new cases of Covid-19, 352 people with the virus in hospital and 74 in ICU.