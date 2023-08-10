Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.
1. #PSNI Northern Ireland’s Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said that dissident republicans claim to be in possession of information circulating on WhatsApp following a data blunder.
2. #GUN SEIZURE Gardaí have arrested two men and seized a gun after a chase in Mullingar.
3. #EVICTIONS Over 5,700 notices to quit were issued to tenants from landlords in the second quarter of 2023, new data from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) shows.
4. # FERNANDO VILLAVICENCIO Ecuador has declared a state of emergency after an anti-corruption presidential candidate was shot and killed at a political rally.
5. #TV LICENSE People Before Profit has proposed a plan for RTÉ and public broadcasting that suggests replacing the TV licence with a new corporation tax, targeting technology companies.
