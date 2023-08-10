Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 10 August 2023 Dublin: 21°C
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Here are five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.
1.4k
0
1 hour ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #PSNI Northern Ireland’s Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said that dissident republicans claim to be in possession of information circulating on WhatsApp following a data blunder.

2. #GUN SEIZURE Gardaí have arrested two men and seized a gun after a chase in Mullingar.

3. #EVICTIONS Over 5,700 notices to quit were issued to tenants from landlords in the second quarter of 2023, new data from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) shows. 

4. # FERNANDO VILLAVICENCIO Ecuador has declared a state of emergency after an anti-corruption presidential candidate was shot and killed at a political rally.

5. #TV LICENSE People Before Profit has proposed a plan for RTÉ and public broadcasting that suggests replacing the TV licence with a new corporation tax, targeting technology companies.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     