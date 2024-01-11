Advertisement
GOOD EVENING

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

0
2.3k
1 hour ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ICJ An Irish lawyer has told the International Court of Justice that conflict in Gaza is the “first genocide in history” being broadcast in “real-time”. 

2. #DRUGS A prison addiction counsellor has been granted bail after being charged over a drug and crime proceeds seizure in Dublin.

3. #EMERGENCY ACCOMMODATION The Minister for Justice has denied that the Government reversed plans to house men seeking international protection in Ballinrobe in Co Mayo and Carlow.

4. #WARNINGS Met Éireann is planning a new weather warning system which will take account of higher wind speeds, rising temperatures in a warming climate, as well as specific concrete examples of what people can expect to happen based on their colour-coded alert system.

5. #SEIZURE Four people have been arrested after two suspected petrol bombs were among items seized by gardaí investigating two nights of violent disorder in Cork. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     