EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ICJ An Irish lawyer has told the International Court of Justice that conflict in Gaza is the “first genocide in history” being broadcast in “real-time”.

2. #DRUGS A prison addiction counsellor has been granted bail after being charged over a drug and crime proceeds seizure in Dublin.

3. #EMERGENCY ACCOMMODATION The Minister for Justice has denied that the Government reversed plans to house men seeking international protection in Ballinrobe in Co Mayo and Carlow.

4. #WARNINGS Met Éireann is planning a new weather warning system which will take account of higher wind speeds, rising temperatures in a warming climate, as well as specific concrete examples of what people can expect to happen based on their colour-coded alert system.

5. #SEIZURE Four people have been arrested after two suspected petrol bombs were among items seized by gardaí investigating two nights of violent disorder in Cork.