Four men arrested as two suspected petrol bombs, machetes and slash hooks seized in Cork

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after two suspected petrol bombs were among items seized by gardaí investigating two nights of violent disorder in Cork.

As part of ongoing investigations into violent disorder incidents and related criminal activities in Charleville on 16 December and 8 January, gardaí carried out a search and arrest operation today.

Advertisement

Seven residential properties in the Charleville area were searched in the course of the operation.

Gardaí said significant findings during the operation included the seizure of quantities of cannabis. It also included the confiscation of 30 implements, including slash hooks, machetes, golf clubs and the recovery of two suspected petrol bombs.

Four men, aged between 18 and 40, were arrested. They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at garda stations in north Cork.

Investigations are ongoing.