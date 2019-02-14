This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 At 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 14 Feb 2019, 4:55 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LUAS: The Luas Red Line has reopened following the death of a woman who was struck by a Luas tram this morning.

2. #DUBLIN AIRPORT: Transport Minister Shane Ross turned the sod on the new runway at Dublin Airport today yet some local residents remain unhappy and have claimed that the government ignored their concerns over noise levels. 

3. #’DEEPLY SORRY’: The police force in Northern Ireland has apologised profusely after it was discovered that a number of “legacy” documents relating to killings in the 1990s weren’t given to Northern Ireland’s police ombudsman.

4. #PADDY HOLOHAN: The former MMA fighter is leaving the octagon to enter the political ring as a Sinn Féin candidate in the upcoming local elections.

5. #TWO-TIER PAY SCALE: The European Court of Justice has ruled that Ireland’s two-tier pay system for teachers is not an act of age discrimination.

