Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 14 February, 2019
Woman dies after being struck by Luas in Tallaght

The incident happened between the Cookstown and Tallaght Hospital stops.

By Sean Murray Thursday 14 Feb 2019, 11:54 AM
52 minutes ago 32,774 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4493360
File photo
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
File photo
File photo
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

A WOMAN HAS died after being struck by a Luas tram this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which occurred between the Cookstown and Tallaght Hospital Luas stops at approximately 10am.

Her body remains at the scene, and her age is not known at this time.

Luas suspended a number of services between the Red Cow and Tallaght/Saggart following the incident. At the time of writing, services are still suspended between Belgard and Tallaght.

Gardaí are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident – including people on the tram at the time, witnesses who were on the Cookstown Way or any motorist who may have dash cam footage – to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

