Former UFC fighter Paddy Holohan is going into politics and admits he's 'no expert'

FORMER UFC FIGHTER Paddy Holohan is leaving the octagon to enter the political ring as a Sinn Féin candidate in the upcoming local elections.

The mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter confirmed his candidacy this afternoon, admitting that he is “no expert” in the world of politics.

Holohan, who was known as ‘The Hooligan’ while an active MMA fighter, fought 15 times as a professional including five times in the UFC promotion.

He was forced to retire from the sport in 2016 due to a rare blood disorder.

Holohan will be running in the Tallaght South electoral area of South Dublin County Council.

The district currently has two Sinn Féin representatives, including deputy mayor Cathal King, who will now contest election in Tallaght Central.

“I have lived in the Jobstown community all my life and have wore it proud throughout my career. It is close to my heart and I want to see it thrive and grow for everyone in it,” Holohan said in a post on Instagram.

I couldn’t look at my grandkids and say I kept my hands in my pockets at a time like this in Ireland. It’s not as much politics needed, but rather some common sense as such – I’m no expert but I will apply myself to this like I have other projects with great passion and work ethic!

Holohan previously spoke to TheJournal.ie about his work with younger MMA fighters and the criticism of his sport, much of which he argued was “ill-informed”.

The local council elections are being held on 24 May, the same day as European Parliament elections and a number of referendums.