The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 10 Dec 2020, 5:01 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS: The European Court of Human Rights declared that complaints against the State by three Irish women who underwent surgical symphysiotomies are inadmissible.

2. #SKY NEWS NEWS: British presenter Kay Burley has agreed to stay off air for six months “for a period of reflection” after she and other Sky News reporters gathered at a London restaurant at the weekend for Burley’s 60th birthday.

3. #STIMULATING: The European Central Bank has increased its €1.35 trillion emergency bond-buying programme by €500 billion and extended it into March 2022.

4. #CENTENARY PREPARATIONS: Fine Gael TDs have questioned Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne’s chairmanship of a Dáil Committee following comments he made on radio about the IRA.

5. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have said Sunday is the deadline for a decision on the future of trade talks.

