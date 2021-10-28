#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 28 October 2021
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 28 Oct 2021, 4:59 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PALESTINE: Twelve countries, including Ireland, have released a joint statement calling on Israel to reverse its decision to construct 3,000 settlement units in the West Bank – after US President Joe Biden criticised its old ally for the decision.

2. #CLIFDEN: The case against two prominent politicians and two hoteliers over their alleged role in organising the controversial ‘Golfgate’ dinner last August could take five days to be heard as there are over 50 witnesses.

3. #A LITTLE BOOST: Booster vaccines will be rolled out to more than 800,000 people aged over 60 starting from next week, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed.

4. #VACCINE UPTAKE RATE: Construction workers have the lowest Covid vaccine uptake in the country, new stats released from the CSO have shown.

5. #BREXIT TENSIONS: The UK Government has threatened to retaliate if France imposes sanctions on British fishing vessels, following reports that a UK ship was detained.

Comments are closed as one of the stories relates to an ongoing court case.

