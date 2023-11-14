EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #DATA PROTECTION The HSE has alerted Gardaí and the Data Protection Commissioner after a TikTok video filmed inside the derelict St Conal’s psychiatric hospital showed thousands of historic confidential patient records, some of which appeared to be rotting.

2. #RTÉ The government has approved interim funding of €56 million for RTÉ for this year and next year, subject to conditions.

3. #ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE YouTube has said it will soon allow users to request that artificial intelligence-created imposters be removed from the platform, and will require labels on videos featuring realistic-looking “synthetic” content.

4. #ASSISTED DYING The Oireachtas committee on Assisted Dying has heard statements from experts this morning calling for vastly improved healthcare supports to be prioritised over legislating for the practice of assisted death.

5. #RESHUFFLE British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed his “strong and united team” at his first Cabinet meeting following the dramatic reshuffle that saw David Cameron appointed Foreign Secretary and former home secretary Suella Braverman sacked.