EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #FATAL CRASHES Two people have been killed in separate road collisions in Dublin and Donegal.

2. #HOUSING CRISIS Ireland’s housing supply is expected to increase next year but a continued rise in construction costs mean that affordability issues could remain.

3. #COURTS A protestor who claimed to be using his right to free speech by calling gardaí “scumbags” and interfering with an arrest at a demonstration outside the Dáil has been convicted and fined.

4. #QUAKE Rescuers in remote villages of northwest China are diggings through the rubble of collapsed homes in freezing conditions after the country’s deadliest earthquake in years killed at least 127 people.

5. #TROLLEYS This has been the worst year for overcrowding in hospitals in almost two decades according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Mairead Maguire
