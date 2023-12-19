Man in his 30s dead after two-vehicle collision in Co Donegal

A MAN IN his 30s has died after a two-vehicle collision in Co Donegal.

The collision happened yesterday evening at around 7pm on the N14 in Manorcunningham in Co Donegal.

A male passenger, aged in his 30s, was fatally injured and his body has been removed to the mortuary of Letterkenny University Hospital, where a post mortem will take place in due course.

Both drivers were removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital where they are being treated for injuries which are believed to be non-life threatening.

The N14 at Carrickballydooey, Manorcunningham is currently closed pending a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Letterkenny Garda Station are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were on the N14 yesterday evening between 6.30pm and 7pm and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, is asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with information in relation to this collision is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.