Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 19 December 2023 Dublin: 7°C
The deceased was a passenger in one of the vehicles Alamy Stock Photo
Manorcunningham

Man in his 30s dead after two-vehicle collision in Co Donegal

The collision happened yesterday evening on the N14 in Manorcunningham in Co Donegal.
0
1.1k
21 minutes ago

A MAN IN his 30s has died after a two-vehicle collision in Co Donegal.

The collision happened yesterday evening at around 7pm on the N14 in Manorcunningham in Co Donegal.

A male passenger, aged in his 30s, was fatally injured and his body has been removed to the mortuary of Letterkenny University Hospital, where a post mortem will take place in due course. 

Both drivers were removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital where they are being treated for injuries which are believed to be non-life threatening. 

The N14 at Carrickballydooey, Manorcunningham is currently closed pending a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Letterkenny Garda Station are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were on the N14 yesterday evening between 6.30pm and 7pm and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, is asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with information in relation to this collision is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     