Wednesday 21 June 2023
The 5 at 5
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #ICELAND An Iceland store in Coolock in Dublin today is unexpectedly closed, a day after an interim examiner was appointed to the company.

2. #TITAN SEARCH Rescuers searching for a missing tourist submersible near the wreck of the Titanic have detected “underwater noises” in the search area, the US Coast Guard has said, but it is unclear where they came from.

3. #THRESHOLD A national survey of renters, conducted by homelessness prevention charity Threshold, has found that almost half of renters in Ireland do not feel secure in their tenancy.

4. #COURT Social media personality Andrew Tate appeared at a Romanian court, where prosecutors charged him with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women.

5. #GANG VIOLENCE Inmates at a women’s prison in Honduras had complained for weeks they were being threatened by gang members, before 41 of them were killed in a riot, according to family members.

