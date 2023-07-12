Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the week.
1. #EU The European Parliament has voted in favour of the Nature Restoration Law after months of discord among MEPs.
2. #NI A man was taken to hospital in Newtownards, Co Down, after he fell from an 11 July bonfire structure in the Portaferry Road area yesterday.
3. #CONSENT The Justice Minister said a new bill that will strengthen laws around consent and character references in court will be delivered by the end of the year.
4. #HOUSING Four people have been arrested after gardaí executed a High Court order at a premises that is being occupied by members of the Revolutionary Housing League (RHL).
5. #GAAGO The GAA believe “unfortunate” public commentary around their streaming service GAAGo set the platform on what they describe as a “difficult trajectory” this summer.
