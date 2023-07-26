Advertisement

The 5 at 5
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #CHILDREN’S MENTAL HEALTH A review the provision of Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in the country has found that the UN Rights of the Child may have been breached for children with mental illness. 

2. #TRANSPORT Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the review into rail travel on the island of Ireland makes the case for even more road investment, despite Minister Eamon Ryan’s criticism of the review’s targets.

3. #COURTS A Kerry pimp who was jailed for 11 years for twice raping a sex worker and sending her graphic messages over Snapchat to prevent her from giving evidence will stay in jail after he failed in his bid to overturn his conviction.

4. #KEVIN SPACEY Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting four men following a trial in England. 

5. #BUDGET 2024 Tax, energy and business supports are to form part of October’s ‘giveaway budget’, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has indicated.

