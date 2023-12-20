Advertisement

Wednesday 20 December 2023
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS The jury in the multi-million euro trial of former solicitor Michael Lynn has returned guilty verdicts on 10 of the 21 charges against him. 

2. #ISRAEL-HAMAS Hopes have risen today that Israel and Hamas may be inching toward another truce and hostage release deal in the Gaza conflict, following secret talks and as the head of the Palestinian militant group visited Egypt.

3. #SHOW ME THE MONEY Public sector pay talks have ended without a new deal, with the minister for public expenditure saying it could take “a number of weeks” before an agreement is reached.

4. #MIXED MESSAGES Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman has said that gardaí did receive advance notification that a Galway hotel was set to house asylum seekers, contrary to garda claims.

5. #ASSAULT An elderly man who was assaulted in Co Donegal earlier this week has died in hospital.

Mairead Maguire
