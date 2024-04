EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the day’s biggest news stories so far.

1. #GSOC The garda who fatally shot George Nkencho in 2020 is not to face prosecution.

2. #RTÉ The National Union of Journalists has called on Media Minister Catherine Martin to “end the uncertainty over the funding” of RTÉ.

3. #TRIAL The trial into the rape and murder of Armagh showjumper Katie Simpson was dramatically halted this morning after the accused was found dead at his home.

4. #HORSEPLAY Four people needed hospital treatment after seven British army horses bolted through central London after getting loose.

5. #ROAD DEATHS There have been four deaths on Irish roads in the space of 24 hours.