The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GLOBAL RECESSION: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has described the predicted unemployment rate of 22% as “horrific” – but said Ireland can and will rebuild its economy.

2. #NATIONAL BROADCASTER: RTÉ is availing of the government’s Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme after revenues dropped by up to 35% amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 1,800 employees are affected.

3. #IRISH HOSPITALISATIONS: New figures released by the HSE show that hospitals in Ireland are treating over 700 patients with Covid-19 and that 132 patients are currently in ICU.

4. #UK FIGURES: Deaths linked to Covid-19 in the UK may have already reached 41,000, which is double the official numbers, according to analysis by the Financial Times.

5. #RPZ: Five more areas of the country have now met the criteria to become Rent Pressure Zones: Mallow, Killarney, Athy, Tullamore and Mullingar.