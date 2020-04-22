This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 22 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Wednesday

A “horrific” unemployment projection, RTÉ avails of wage subsidy, and the UK death toll is double the reported figures.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 22 Apr 2020, 5:00 PM
46 minutes ago 2,496 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5081189
Image: Shutterstock/dossyl
Image: Shutterstock/dossyl

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GLOBAL RECESSION: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has described the predicted unemployment rate of 22% as “horrific” – but said Ireland can and will rebuild its economy.

2. #NATIONAL BROADCASTER: RTÉ is availing of the government’s Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme after revenues dropped by up to 35% amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 1,800 employees are affected.

3. #IRISH HOSPITALISATIONS: New figures released by the HSE show that hospitals in Ireland are treating over 700 patients with Covid-19 and that 132 patients are currently in ICU. 

4. #UK FIGURES: Deaths linked to Covid-19 in the UK may have already reached 41,000, which is double the official numbers, according to analysis by the Financial Times. 

5. #RPZ: Five more areas of the country have now met the criteria to become Rent Pressure Zones: Mallow, Killarney, Athy, Tullamore and Mullingar.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie