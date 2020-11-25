#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Wednesday

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 25 Nov 2020, 5:00 PM
RIP Diego Maradona
Image: EMPICS Sport
RIP Diego Maradona
RIP Diego Maradona
Image: EMPICS Sport

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RIP: Legendary Argentinian footballer Diego Maradona has died aged 60

2. #COVID-19: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has confirmed the easing of Level 5 restrictions, indicating that retailers, gyms and hairdressers would be among those who re-open first.

3. #CARLOW: Educations Minister Norma Foley is to receive a report on what happened at a second-level school in Carlow, which has denied telling students that teachers were uncomfortable with female students wearing tight clothing.  

4. #EIR: The company’s Chief Executive has told an Oireachtas committee that the company made a “mistake” locating their customer care centre in Sligo.

5. #WOULFE: Justice Minister Helen McEntee is willing to give a statement and answer questions in the Dáil on the appointment of Seamus Woulfe, the Taoiseach has said.

