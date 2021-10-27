#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 27 Oct 2021, 4:59 PM
Image: Shutterstock/siam.pukkato

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DAILY FIGURES: Public health officials have confirmed 1,631 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, with 67 deaths notified to them in the past week.

2. #MND: Veteran broadcaster Charlie Bird has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease after having issues with his voice.

3. #TICKET TOUTS: The Football Association of Ireland has applied for next month’s sold-out World Cup qualifier against Portugal to be designated under ticket touting legislation after tickets emerged on sale online for more than face value.

4. #RULE OF LAW: The EU’s top court ordered Poland to pay €1 million a day for not suspending a controversial “disciplinary chamber” at the heart of a bitter feud between Warsaw and Brussels.

5. #STORMONT COLLAPSE THREAT: DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has said that his party could call an early Stormont election will if the British government does not act over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
