The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DAILY FIGURES: Public health officials have confirmed 1,631 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, with 67 deaths notified to them in the past week.

2. #MND: Veteran broadcaster Charlie Bird has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease after having issues with his voice.

3. #TICKET TOUTS: The Football Association of Ireland has applied for next month’s sold-out World Cup qualifier against Portugal to be designated under ticket touting legislation after tickets emerged on sale online for more than face value.

4. #RULE OF LAW: The EU’s top court ordered Poland to pay €1 million a day for not suspending a controversial “disciplinary chamber” at the heart of a bitter feud between Warsaw and Brussels.

5. #STORMONT COLLAPSE THREAT: DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has said that his party could call an early Stormont election will if the British government does not act over the Northern Ireland Protocol.