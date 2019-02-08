The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DARNDALE: A man has been shot in Darndale, Co Dublin this morning.

2. #COST OVERRUN: Health Minister Simon Harris has said he believes he “behaved entirely appropriately” after documents were released that showed he knew of the cost overrun in relation to the National Children’s Hospital before the Budget was announced.

3. #EMILIANO SALA: The body recovered from the wreckage of the plane in the English Channel is that of footballer Emiliano Sala, according to police.

4. #CERVICALCHECK: 4,300 women have been offered a free repeat smear by the CervicalCheck programme, the HSE confirmed, a revision of the original number of around 6,000.

5. #BREXIT: UK Prime Minister Theresa May will arrive in Dublin today for talks with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as she continues to try to seek concessions on the Irish backstop.

6. #BREXIT 2: A Sky News poll has found that 66% of Irish people have a less favourable view of the UK because of Brexit – a further 26% said that it made no difference.

7. #FACE VALUE: More than 100 complaints were made last year against bloggers and influencers for flouting advertising rules, the Irish Independent reports.

8. #PRIME TARGET: Amazon’s Jeff Bezos accused the National Enquirer of blackmail after it threatened to publish intimate photographs sent by the billionaire to his mistress.

9. #SLÁINTE: A study found that drinking beer before wine, or vice versa, made no significant difference to the severity of their hangovers the next day.

