This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 8 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Friday

Calls for Simon Harris to resign, Jeff Bezos ‘blackmailed’, and a study on ‘tactical drinking’ – here’s this morning’s news.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 8 Feb 2019, 8:47 AM
1 hour ago 3,109 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4483023
Image: Shutterstock/baibaz
Image: Shutterstock/baibaz

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DARNDALE: A man has been shot in Darndale, Co Dublin this morning.

2. #COST OVERRUN: Health Minister Simon Harris has said he believes he “behaved entirely appropriately” after documents were released that showed he knew of the cost overrun in relation to the National Children’s Hospital before the Budget was announced.

3. #EMILIANO SALA: The body recovered from the wreckage of the plane in the English Channel is that of footballer Emiliano Sala, according to police.

4. #CERVICALCHECK: 4,300 women have been offered a free repeat smear by the CervicalCheck programme, the HSE confirmed, a revision of the original number of around 6,000.

5. #BREXIT: UK Prime Minister Theresa May will arrive in Dublin today for talks with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as she continues to try to seek concessions on the Irish backstop.

6. #BREXIT 2: A Sky News poll has found that 66% of Irish people have a less favourable view of the UK because of Brexit – a further 26% said that it made no difference.

7. #FACE VALUE: More than 100 complaints were made last year against bloggers and influencers for flouting advertising rules, the Irish Independent reports.

8. #PRIME TARGET: Amazon’s Jeff Bezos accused the National Enquirer of blackmail after it threatened to publish intimate photographs sent by the billionaire to his mistress.

9. #SLÁINTE: A study found that drinking beer before wine, or vice versa, made no significant difference to the severity of their hangovers the next day.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Storm Erik to hit with 'damaging gusts' of up to 130 km/h
    147,737  20
    2
    		Leo Varadkar didn't seem pleased with his 'metabolic age' on Operation Transformation
    69,519  87
    3
    		Gucci 'deeply' apologises and pulls 'blackface' jumper from stores
    58,784  63
    Fora
    1
    		Shannon had the worst punctuality record of Ireland's main airports last year
    407  0
    2
    		Video creation platform VidMob fled London for Dublin - and not just because of Brexit
    177  0
    3
    		Home Care Direct's online platform is cutting out the middlemen between patient and carer
    162  0
    The42
    1
    		Henshaw a late injury withdrawal as Schmidt names Ireland team for Scotland
    46,504  67
    2
    		'Summit night was hell on earth' - Ferris scales Kilimanjaro in aid of injured players
    29,058  19
    3
    		Farrell returns, hearts and minds to be won and more talking points from Ireland's XV to face Scotland
    26,356  77
    DailyEdge
    1
    		There have been many awful takes on the Liam Neeson situation, but Michelle Rodriguez's might just be the worst
    13,669  8
    2
    		Here's how Operation Transformation viewers reacted to Leo Varadkar learning his metabolic age
    8,052  2
    3
    		The importance of #RileysChallenge, and how it almost got taken off Instagram
    5,737  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Woman (24) stole €6.5k worth of designer items from Brown Thomas over Christmas period, court hears
    Woman (24) stole €6.5k worth of designer items from Brown Thomas over Christmas period, court hears
    Nurse tells murder trial man had knife 'embedded' in chest with handle 'snapped off'
    Singer songwriter brings copyright infringement action to High Court over One Direction song
    HSE
    CervicalCheck writes to 4,300 women affected by lab error offering them repeat smear test
    CervicalCheck writes to 4,300 women affected by lab error offering them repeat smear test
    Government accused of delivering budget 'under false pretences' and knowing of children's hospital overrun
    Bogus abortion site still appearing on Google - but new law would enable takedown of 'harmful' content
    GARDAí
    Man shot multiple times in Dublin shooting
    Man shot multiple times in Dublin shooting
    Appeal to find man who has been missing since Tuesday
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    DUBLIN
    Appeal to find girl who has been missing since Friday
    Appeal to find girl who has been missing since Friday
    Theresa May to meet Leo Varadkar in Dublin on Friday
    Missing 16-year-old girl found safe and well

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie