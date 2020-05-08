The 9 at 9: Friday

Updated 24 minutes ago
1. #TESTING TIMES: The Minister for Education Joe McHugh is expected to make a recommendation that this year’s Leaving Certificate exams be cancelled.
2. #I RUN WITH MAUD: Police have arrested and charged a white father and son for the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black jogger in Georgia whose killing was captured in a video that went viral, sparking a massive public outcry.
3. #PRINCE ANDREW: The Duke of York is caught in a dispute over a Swiss chalet amid reports legal proceedings have been launched against him over an unpaid bill.
4. #NEGLECT: A fall-off in the number of child protection referrals to Tusla has raised fears that a significant number of children are vulnerable to abuse and neglect during the current public health crisis.
5. #AIM HIGH: Emissions targets set by the next government which includes the Green Party will be “ambitious” and will involve a cost to the taxpayer, one of the State’s most senior civil servants privately warned.
6. #GENUINE PANIC: The closure of Bewley’s Café on Grafton Street has highlighted the dismal outlook for cafés in the heart of Dublin as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
7. #NURSING HOMES: A Louth nursing home that was taken over by RCSI Hospitals has said 23 residents have died, but the outbreak is now under control, reports RTÉ.
8. #ALLEGATIONS: The woman who accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993 called on him to drop out of the US presidential race, saying she’d take a polygraph about the alleged encounter if he would.
9. #LUCAN: An animal carcass was left putrid by the Grand Canal for days, despite South Dublin City Council being made aware of it over the May bank holiday weekend.
