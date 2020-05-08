This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 8 May, 2020
The 9 at 9: Friday

Here’s what’s making the news headlines today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 8 May 2020, 8:55 AM
1 hour ago 4,501 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/baibaz
Image: Shutterstock/baibaz

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #TESTING TIMES: The Minister for Education Joe McHugh is expected to make a recommendation that this year’s Leaving Certificate exams be cancelled. 

2. #I RUN WITH MAUD: Police have arrested and charged a white father and son for the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black jogger in Georgia whose killing was captured in a video that went viral, sparking a massive public outcry. 

3. #PRINCE ANDREW: The Duke of York is caught in a dispute over a Swiss chalet amid reports legal proceedings have been launched against him over an unpaid bill.

4. #NEGLECT: A fall-off in the number of child protection referrals to Tusla has raised fears that a significant number of children are vulnerable to abuse and neglect during the current public health crisis. 

5. #AIM HIGH: Emissions targets set by the next government which includes the Green Party will be “ambitious” and will involve a cost to the taxpayer, one of the State’s most senior civil servants privately warned. 

6. #GENUINE PANIC: The closure of Bewley’s Café on Grafton Street has highlighted the dismal outlook for cafés in the heart of Dublin as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

7. #NURSING HOMES: A Louth nursing home that was taken over by RCSI Hospitals has said 23 residents have died, but the outbreak is now under control, reports RTÉ.

8. #ALLEGATIONS: The woman who accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993 called on him to drop out of the US presidential race, saying she’d take a polygraph about the alleged encounter if he would. 

9. #LUCAN: An animal carcass was left putrid by the Grand Canal for days, despite South Dublin City Council being made aware of it over the May bank holiday weekend.

