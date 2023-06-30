GOOD MORNING.

Motorcyclist killed

1. Gardaí area appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a car that occurred at approximately 8:30pm yesterday on the N16 at Glencar, County Sligo.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car did not require hospital treatment.

The deceased has since been removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Hottest June on record

2. This month will be the hottest June on record, forecaster Met Éireann has said, surpassing the previous record that was held for 83 years.

June 2023 will be more than half a degree higher than the previous record set in June 1940.

Provisional data shows that Ireland has experienced its first June with an average temperature above 16C.

New approach to peacekeeping

3. Ireland and other nations’ peacekeepers have now become targets in war and a new approach is needed to protect them from attack, a senior UN diplomat has said.

Major General Michael Beary is a well-known former member of the Irish Defence Forces now working as a Head of Mission in a UN-backed initiative to bring peace to Yemen.

Beary is currently in the country working on the UN Mission to Support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA). It is a dangerous task and Beary has been personally caught up in the violence in Yemen - surviving a bomb blast that struck his convoy last December.

RTÉ expenses

4. RTÉ spent €138,000 on IRFU season tickets and €111,000 on travel and accommodation for the Rugby World Cup via a “barter account”, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

The broadcaster’s chief financial officer Richard Collins said the money was spent to bring “clients” to the 2019 rugby world cup in Japan, but could not say who these clients were.

Senior RTÉ executives were before the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee today to face questioning over secret payments to presenter Ryan Tubridy which topped up his salary by €345,000 over six years.

Protests in France

5. French protesters erected barricades, lit fires and shot fireworks at police in the streets of some French cities early this morning as tensions mounted over the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old that has shocked the nation.

French security forces arrested 667 people overnight, the interior minister announced.

Armoured police vehicles rammed through the charred remains of cars that had been flipped and set ablaze in the northwestern Paris suburb of Nanterre, where a police officer shot the teenage delivery driver, who is only being identified by his first name, Nahel.

U2 merch for Ukraine

6. U2 is selling limited-edition merchandise to raise funds for the purchase of ambulances in Ukraine.

The merch features an illustration of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy as drawn by U2 frontman Bono.

The collection includes t-shirts, hoodies and a lithograph.

Uisce Éireann profits

7. The number of staff earning over €100,000 at Uisce Éireann last year surged by 95 or 54% from 176 to 271.

That is according to the utility’s 2022 annual report which shows that operating profits at Uisce Éireann, formerly known as Irish Water, last year increased by 11pc to €252.67 million.

The utility’s 2022 annual report shows that Uisce Éireann recorded the jump in operating profits as the utility’s revenues increased by 10pc from €1.19 billion to €1.3 billion.

Soup throwing for the planet

8. A 27-year-old climate change protester who threw soup at an artwork in the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork last year is set to pay for the cleanup costs associated with his actions.

Earlier this week Thomas Shinnick of Main Street in Charleville, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a painting — George Atkinson’s Anatomical Study — on 10 November, 2022. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a screwdriver on the same occasion.

The painting, which is covered by glazing, was not damaged in the incident. However, the second floor of the gallery had to be closed for a period to allow a clean up operation to take place.