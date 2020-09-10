This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Thursday

An increase in cases in Dublin, emergency Brexit talks in London, and strange-smelling water in Dublin.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 10 Sep 2020, 7:59 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID IN DUBLIN: Senior public health officials indicate that NPHET will recommend a reinforcement of public health advice for Dublin rather than stricter measures when it meets today, after a spike in Covid-19 cases in the capital.

2. #BREXIT: ‘Emergency’ talks will take place in London today after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to override key parts of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

3. #ALL-IRELAND: A five-step Covid-19 alert system is to be introduced by the government as part of its roadmap, where counties will have more or less restrictions depending on their cases per 100,000, the Irish Independent reports.

4. #PLEASURE IS A THING: The pleasures of a good meal or sexual intercourse are “divine” and have unjustly fallen victim to “overzealousness” of the Church, Pope Francis has said.

5. #BACK TO SCHOOL: Over 3,000 pupils were refused a bus ticket for school this year, according to new figures from the Department of Education.

6. #COVID DELAY: The supply of baby boxes to new parents across the country won’t begin until the second half of next year at the earliest, the Minister for Children has said.

7. #UISCE: Irish Water revealed that low levels of a naturally occurring substance caused drinking water in parts of Dublin to have an unusual taste and smell last month.

8. #WOODWARD: US President Donald Trump seemed to understand the severity of coronavirus even as he was playing the threat it posed down, a new book has claimed.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
