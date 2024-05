GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Grand Canal

1. Asylum seekers camped along the Grand Canal in Dublin have been told they are committing an offence and are being moved to alternative accommodation in an operation this morning.

Around 100 tents had been pitched along the canal in recent days with people starting to sleep there after more than 200 tents were cleared from Mount Street, Grattan Street and lanes near the International Protection Office (IPO) last week.

Eurovision protest

2. There’s been a sizeable police presence around Malmö’s Eurovision venue all week. Most of the officers patrolling the streets around the arena are armed and there are dozens of police vans and motorbikes on standby including at least one armoured vehicle.

Israel are set to perform in the second semi-final at Malmö Arena this evening. A large pro-Gaza protest is set to take place in a separate part of the city this afternoon, organised by the umbrella group Stop Israel.

Gaza

3. US President Joe Biden’s threat to stop certain arms supplies to Israel if it invades the crowded Gaza city of Rafah is “very disappointing”, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations has said.

Septic tanks

4. Nearly half of septic tanks that were inspected last year failed the inspection, according to new figures from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Carbon footprint

5. Many people don’t yet understand how dietary choices such as eating meat can affect climate change, according to a new study.

In the study by the Economic & Social Research Institute (ESRI), people completed online diaries about their day and then listed the actions they thought mattered most for their carbon footprint.

Russian profits

6. Profits earned from Russian assets in EU member states, previously frozen by the European Central Bank, will be used to arm Ukraine and conserved to support rebuilding efforts after the war has concluded.

Accessibility

7. Dublin City Council management has agreed to seek a legal opinion on whether a public consultation on the new transport plan for the city centre complied with legal obligations on disability rights.

Dublin Airport

8. Sports fans could be hit hardest by passenger caps at Dublin Airport, as the restrictions will be in place for some of the biggest sporting events this year, the Irish Times reports.