The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ACADEMIA Significant numbers of academics and researchers in Ireland are suffering from employment instability, a six-month investigation by Noteworthy has found.

2. #IVF The government’s mixed messaging on international travel has caused complications for people going abroad for fertility treatment.

3. #TRADE Fifteen countries have agreed to set up the world’s largest trading bloc, which will encompass nearly a third of all economic activity.

4. #HOSPITAL FIRE Ten people have died and seven others were injured in a fire at a Covid-19 intensive care unit in Romania.

5. #CRASH A man has died in a single vehicle road traffic collision in Meath yesterday evening.

6. #DEBUNK No, the HSE has not said that its coronavirus testing method is useless.

7. #BOXING Katie Taylor has retained her undisputed lightweight world title with a win over Miriam Gutierrez last night.

8. #CONSULTANTS Non-EU doctors in Ireland are still facing barriers to accessing specialist training.

9. #OPINION Georgia will be key to setting the tone of Joe Biden’s administration during his presidency.