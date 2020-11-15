The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #ACADEMIA Significant numbers of academics and researchers in Ireland are suffering from employment instability, a six-month investigation by Noteworthy has found.
2. #IVF The government’s mixed messaging on international travel has caused complications for people going abroad for fertility treatment.
3. #TRADE Fifteen countries have agreed to set up the world’s largest trading bloc, which will encompass nearly a third of all economic activity.
4. #HOSPITAL FIRE Ten people have died and seven others were injured in a fire at a Covid-19 intensive care unit in Romania.
5. #CRASH A man has died in a single vehicle road traffic collision in Meath yesterday evening.
6. #DEBUNK No, the HSE has not said that its coronavirus testing method is useless.
7. #BOXING Katie Taylor has retained her undisputed lightweight world title with a win over Miriam Gutierrez last night.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
8. #CONSULTANTS Non-EU doctors in Ireland are still facing barriers to accessing specialist training.
9. #OPINION Georgia will be key to setting the tone of Joe Biden’s administration during his presidency.
COMMENTS (2)