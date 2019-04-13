This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s what’s in the headlines this morning.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 13 Apr 2019, 8:58 AM
Source: Shutterstock/Julia Metkalova

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SUDAN: Protesters have been celebrating after Sudan’s military leader resigned a day after being sworn in. The country’s long-time president Omar al-Bashir was ousted earlier this week.

2. #INVESTIGATION: Gardaí are investigating an allegation that a member of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors may have taken on prohibited spare-time employment, RTÉ reports.

3. #ROLLING ISSUE: Sinn Féin TD Jonathan O’Brien was removed from Cork’s Turner’s Cross stadium last night after Gardaí tried to remove protesters who were holding a ‘Delaney Out’ sign during a football match, reports The Sun. 

4. #BAD TIMING: A family who have put down a deposit on a home have been told that their Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan application won’t be approved until the government confirms the future funding of the scheme.

5. #SEÁN COX: Irish Liverpool fan Seán Cox, who was left with life-altering brain injuries after an attack last year, was among the 26,000 who attended a charity match last night on his behalf.

6. #INSENSITIVITY: The Irish Independent reports that obstetricians are to take Abbey Theatre acting workshops to improve communication with women after a wave of criticisms of “insensitivity” of maternity hospitals.

7. #HEALTH IS WEALTH: Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has confirmed to the Irish Examiner that other ministers are frustrated that money is being taken from their departments to pay for the increasing costs of the National Children’s Hospital.

8. #DAME COURT: Eir’s plans to convert an abandoned-looking telephone exchange in Dublin city centre into a slick office space has been put on hold.

9. #WET AND WINDY: A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for four western counties, and a Status Yellow rain warning in five southern and western counties, which come into effect today.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
